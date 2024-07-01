MTV Splitsvilla X5: Rushali refuses to perform without Harsh; Sunny Leone shows her the door; WATCH

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The viewers witnessed a heartbreaking eviction last week with Siwet Tomar and Ishita Rawat exiting the show.

The dynamics of the show have changed a lot with almost the entire villa being against Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopannah for evicting their friend Siwet. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness yet another thrilling challenge between the contestants.

Rushali Yadav gets an earful from Sunny Leone

In the upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Rushali Yadav will be seen being disappointed as she said that she doesn't want to perform a task without her connection, Harsh Arora. As Rushali refuses to perform, Sunny Leone, the savage host of the show, gives her a sassy reply as she asks her to not play and leave. She said, "Chale jao. Woh door hai. Chal jaa." This left Rushali speechless while Leone said 'Bye' to her.

Take a look at the interesting promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5 here:

Sunny Leone's fierce hosting in MTV Splitsvilla X5

This year, Sunny Leone has donned the hat of a fierce host in the show. She doesn't appreciate nonsense and gives the contestants a piece of her mind whenever required. She also shared her personal life details while speaking to the contestants of the show.

Recently, Sunny Leone gave out a stern warning to Unnati Tomar for passing a comment on a co-contestant that can't be shown on national TV. She lashed out at her for her statement and dared her to never use such comments again.

An angry Sunny Leone said, "There is no need to bring this topic up. Absolutely not. MTV stands for equal treatment for everyone. It doesn't discriminate against religion, creed, sex, or anything that has to do with anything incorrect."

She added, "Bring it up, and I'll personally kick you out of the show. There's enough hatred in this world for you guys to be bickering with each other and bringing up topics that are not acceptable. It can not happen on this show. It will be me or you. I'll put my foot down if this topic comes up again."

Sunny Leone on her first heartbreak

Developing a warm bond with the contestants on the show, Sunny Leone also shared an incident about her major heartbreak. As contestant Dewangini Vyas brokedown speaking about her ex, Sunny shared her experience and mentioned how she faced heartbreak with someone she had planned to get married.

The arrangements for the same were made, but she realized that her then-boyfriend fell out of love and when Leone confronted him, he confessed not loving her anymore, leaving her shattered.

Having narrated her heartbreak story, Sunny also added that she is glad about what happened in her life as the incident led her to meet her now husband Daniel Webber.

Sunny Leone on her first kiss with Daniel Webber

In a fun task, Sunny also shared her experience of her first kiss with her husband Daniel Webber. She mentioned that it happened inside an elevator. She said, "My first kiss with my husband was in an elevator. And he came in like a hero. He ran in, grabbed me, and gave me a big smooch."

The previous challenge of MTV Splitsvilla X5 was won by Sachin, Unnati, Dekila, and Aniket.

