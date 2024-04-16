Salman Khan house firing shooters brought to Mumbai, called in for further investigation; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan fans heaved a sigh of relief after the two shooters who fired outside his Bandra residence were arrested. Two days back the entire nation, especially the fans of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, were left shocked after gunshots were fired outside his house.

It was only yesterday that the two shooters who fled from Mumbai were arrested in Bhuj and now they are brought back to the city for further investigation. Now we got our hands on a video of them from the airport as they are brought to Mumbai.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal brought to Mumbai from Bhuj

In the video, we can see the CISF officers along with several men walking along with the two shooters. The two men identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Gujarat's Bhuj. Now they have been brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Check out the video:

Police reveals details about IP address of post on shooting outside Salman Khan’s house

According to the latest reports in PTI, a senior Police officer has revealed that the IP address of the Facebook post which took responsibility for the firing incident has been traced to Portugal.

The officer stated, "The IP address of the FB post was traced to Portugal. We are verifying.” He also said that the police suspect the use of a VPN (virtual private network) for uploading the Facebook post, which was allegedly shared by Anmol Bishnoi.

Arbaaz Khan’s official statement

Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle yesterday to share an official statement regarding the incident. The note read, “Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” the source said.

Salman Khan to continue with his professional commitments as per the plan

A recent report published in India Today claims that Salman Khan wants to continue with his professional commitments as per the planned schedule without making any changes. The actor is not shooting for any film as of now. However, he does have a few endorsements and ad campaigns in the upcoming days. According to a source mentioned in the report, the Tiger 3 actor doesn’t want to pay much attention to the incident and wants to continue working.

