Pregnant Richa Chadha recalls enjoying ice cream with Ali Fazal in Los Angeles; says 'had no idea why I was hungry'

Actress Richa Chadha is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Ali Fazal. Lately, Richa has been quite vocal about her pregnancy phase, and her Instagram handle says it all.

Richa Chadha takes us back to her LA diaries

On June 29, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her visit to Los Angeles. In the clip, the Heeramandi actress can be seen relishing ice cream on the streets. Ali Fazal is also featured in the video.

The couple is happily enjoying the moment from their date in LA. Richa penned a lengthy note in her caption. The mom-to-be talked about how she has been missing out on traveling recently.

"Missing LA, missing travel… last experienced with @alifazal9, we enjoyed some ice cream on our cheat day! Funny, the video is from Jan and I had no idea why I was so damn hungry all the time!" she wrote.

In her caption, the actress also spoke about the screening of Girls Will Be Girls at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

"LA is where our film ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ will screen this evening at #IFFLA…" an excerpt from her post reads.

She added first-trimester cravings in one of her hashtags.

Ali Fazal reacts to Richa Chadha's post

Richa's husband, Ali Fazal, dropped a sweet reaction in her comment section. He wrote, "Love you. Movie night," and added a red heart emoji.

Earlier on June 21, Richa Chadha cracked a joke on Ali Fazal over his haircut.

During the trailer launch of Mirzapur Season 3, Richa posted a video of the trailer on Instagram. In her post, she joked that their baby would understand the difference in Ali's hair from their wedding pictures to the latest look.

Richa Chadha recently spoke about how her pregnancy has brought luck into their lives. In an earlier interview, the actress shared that after her pregnancy announcement, her husband, actor Ali Fazal, has signed 4-5 films and received many international auditions.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy in February this year. The couple got married on October 4, 2022, in Lucknow.

