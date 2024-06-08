Munjya: THIS Bhediya actor has special appearance in Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh starrer; can you guess?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains a big spoiler regarding the mentioned film.

After much anticipation, Munjya was finally released in theaters on June 7. Maddock Supernatural Universe presents Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial, featuring Sharvari and Abhay Varma as the lead, which has been garnering attention on social media.

But one actor's cameo presence in Munjya made fans happy and super excited. Can you guess?

Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan has special appearance in Munjya

Before the release of Munjya, fans wondered whether the Bhediya-Stree connection would light up the film or not.

Now, a Bollywood Hungama report mentioned that the makers of Munjya gave a surprise to fans as Varun Dhawan, the lead actor of Bhediya, appeared in a cameo in the film.

The report also mentioned that the scene where Varun appeared is significant for the future of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and gives a hint on what one can expect in the next installment of Bhediya.

Reception of Munjya

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handles, fans expressed their happiness as they loved the film.

"Loving the vibe movie is excellently directed loved the movie will watch it once again," tweeted an X user after watching the film.

"#Munjya boasts a talented cast whose performances bring the characters to life, delivering both the chills and the laughs in a compelling and memorable way," wrote another user.

Someone who found the character of Munjya cute wrote, "#Munjya ka character is very cute. Horror se zyada mujhe funny laga woh, but this is hands down one of best plot I’ve seen in a while, really a great watch."

"#Munjya first half is good descent but the second half is damn good . I really liked it and enjoyed it. #Munjya : Meri Vela Lage" tweeted an admirer of the film, followed by laughter emojis and thumbs up emojis.

Another fan tweeted, "As an addition to the Horror-Comedy Universe. #Munjya is pretty entertaining,can't say much about horror but it's keeps you interested through out. The story and the lore is done and explained right. Just like Stree and Bhediya,it has characters which make it better. Thumbs up."

More about Munjya

Munjya is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which also comprises Stree (2018) and Bhediya (2022). Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Sharvari Wagh, Aditya Varma, Mona Singh Abhishek Banerjee, and Sathyaraj, among others, in pivotal roles and is running in theaters.

