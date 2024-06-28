5 strapless outfits ft Munjya actress Sharvari that are a must-have for a party-ready closet: Sizzling bodycon to co-ord looks

Bollywood’s rising star, Sharvari Wagh has grabbed our attention with her fabulous screen presence and sizzling fashion sense. Among her many stylish looks, her strapless outfits have become a standout trend that we can't get enough of. A combination of elegance and boldness, these sensational looks are a must-have if you're prepping for a glamorous night out or a glitzy cocktail party.

So without further ado, let’s dive into Sharvari’s selection of strapless outfits that will ensure you dazzle like a movie star at every glamorous event.

Sharvari’s neon strapless outfit dress is a fun and femme show-stopper

If you shy away from neon hues, let Sharvari’s dress convince you to see just how perfectly it lights up the night. For the success party of her horror film Munjya, the actress donned a lime green floor-length strapless Alex Perry dress that has a corseted bodice and fitted silhouette, as well as a slitat the back.

Ditching too many accessories, Sharvari made her figure-hugging dress the highlight and paired it with simple silver hoops. Her hair was done in a voluminous blowout, and she sported muted pink hues for her glam, which was finished with lush brushed brows, winged liner, and a nude pink pout.

Sharvari is a modern-day Juliet in a red corset co-ord with rosette details

Advertisement

For her movie promotion, the starlet wore a mesmerizing head-to-toe red look that got everyone talking. Her body-conscious co-ord set was made from a red corset with rosette cups and lace-up back from That Antique Piece, paired with a matching maxi skirt from resort wear label Antithesis. To complete her rosy red attire, Sharvari wore high-heeled red pumps.

The Maharaj actress kept accessories and glam minimal, opting for a pair of sparkling stud earrings and a ring, her hair done with luscious side-swept layers, and her makeup looked dewy and fresh with soft pink hues.

Sharvari poses like a ballerina in an embellished fit and flare LBD

The Vedaa actress looked like a character out of Black Swan in her super-short strapless black dress with a fit and flare silhouette. Her dress is from Antithesis and features a corset bodice with even side pockets! It’s also hand embellished with 3D elements on the front neckline that give it an edgy yet glamorous look.

Advertisement

Sticking with her ballerina look, Sharvari had her hair done in an elegant high bun. She sported the classic glam duo of velvety wine-red lips and winged eyeliner. With a dainty pair of earrings complementing her attire, she finished her dancer-like ensemble with pointy black heels.

Sharvari’s deconstructed checkered dress is classy and contemporary

Sharvari’s strapless minidress with oversized sleeves and a gathered bodice is ultra-modern yet has a classic vibe due to its checkered print. The gray and brown palette is neutral yet refined, and the dress’ short, fitted structure clings to the starlet’s curves in all the right places.

The Bunty and Babli 2 actress stayed true to a minimalist approach with her accessories and glam. She wore a pair of gold studs, this time her tresses were sleeker but she once more sported her signature natural look with a radiant complexion and muted pastel pink tints.

Advertisement

Sharvari’s tweed suit paired with a lace corset has a flair of vintage chicness

Posing candidly for Instagram, Sharvari dressed to impress in a monochromatic set taken from the shelves of the Italian brand Genny. The three-piece ensemble featured a black and white tweed oversized blazer and high-waist shorts, paired with a sheer black strapless lace corset. The shorts and blazer had a fringe detailing on its border and exuded a retro charm with its play of textures.

The Forgotten Army star completed her look with gold studs and a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, matching the vibe with her black shoes with gold heels. Her tresses pulled back into an and clutched in a silver clamp, Sharvari’s glam was finished with a sumptuous mocha lipstick.

Let this line-up of strapless outfits be your cue to steal the spotlight at your next soiree. Whether you favor Sharvari’s little black dress or classy co-ords and vibrant dresses, her collection captures the head-turning beauty and versatility of strapless styles.

Which one of Sharvari’s strapless outfits would you like to borrow? Share your favorite in the comments.

ALSO READ: 5 celeb-inspired ideas to effortlessly rock wrap skirts in ultra trendy way: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon