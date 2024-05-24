Munjya Trailer OUT: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh’s spooky comedy looks promising; don’t miss out SRK’s KKKkiran twist

Maddock Films, celebrated for groundbreaking successes such as Stree and Bhediya, is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated newest horror-comedy sensation, Munjya. This innovative movie introduces Munjya, India’s inaugural CGI actor, signaling a significant shift in the Indian horror-comedy landscape. The makers, adding to the buzz, have released the trailer.

The Munjya trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 18-second trailer revolves around India’s best CGI actor, Munjya. The trailer showcases him in all his glory and you will be blown away by his performance. Set to release in theatres on June 7, 2024, it is a story about Munjya, who deals with the obsession of love, stitched in a horror story based on folklore.

Have a look at the trailer here:

About Munjya

Starring Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around Munjya, a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Get ready to be scared and laugh out loud with Munjya.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said, “At the heart of it, this is Munjya’s love story and it’s about his first love, Munni. However, he doesn’t get her! If you’ve ever had an obsessive lover or obsessed over anybody, you will understand his POV. If not his, Munni’s for sure, he jokingly adds. Munjya is technologically the most advanced CGI actor out there in India and we are very proud of it. It definitely is going to be a spectacle for children, gen next and the whole family.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The earlier teaser and poster built a lot of curiosity, leaving fans and critics guessing about the mysterious Munjya and its intriguing quest for Munni. The poster meticulously unveils the main character, showcasing all the painstaking efforts to evoke terror in every detail. With the trailer's release imminent, expectations for the film's innovative storytelling and groundbreaking technology are at an all-time high.

ALSO READ: Munjya Teaser Out: Meet India’s first CGI actor introduced by Maddock Films in search of Munni