Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav: Nita Ambani’s pink and orange saree paired with diamond jewelry spells royalty in every language

After the grand wedding and joyous ceremonies, the Ambani family is hosting yet another mega celebration in Mumbai - the reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amidst the glitz and glamor, all focus was shifted to none other than the groom’s mother, Nita Ambani, who is still ruling the fashion world even in her 60s. Let us focus more on her dress which is outrageously classy and luxurious.

Nita Ambani’s outfit at the grand reception

Mrs Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a saree that said it all – elegance, royalty and grace at the gala reception. Her saree had floral prints in golden color and it was beautifully studded with clear round crystal stones. The drape of the saree was a blend of pink and orange, and the border was of golden and pink with crystal stones on it.

Accompanying the saree was a half-sleeved blouse in a similar dark pink color as the saree with golden embroidery over it and a silver border over the sleeves of the blouse. The color of the blouse was equally so bright that it perfectly complemented the loud work of the saree.

Nita Ambani in the traditional saree appeared simply royal, which was quite appropriate for the celebratory mood. She embraced the culture and elegance that came with the gorgeous drape.

Advertisement

Nita Ambani’s accessories and glam

Her ensemble was elevated by a tiered necklace paired with matching earrings that exuded classic beauty. Completing her look were stacked diamond bangles that added a touch of opulence emphasizing her taste in luxury.

Her beauty choices featured mascara-laden lashes and kohl-rimmed eyes. The arched brows framed her face while nude lipstick added a hint of softness. A delicate pink bindi and henna-adorned hands finished her look. Nita Ambani’s hair, elegantly styled in a side-parted bun adorned with gajra, epitomized her traditional Indian beauty.

At her son’s grand reception, Nita Ambani’s appearance was nothing short of a master class in timeless elegance and grace. She paid close attention to everything; ranging from those wonderful pieces of jewelry to the make-up and her hairstyle. We just couldn’t stop admiring her overall appearance that spelled royalty.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant DITCHES red as she picks AJSK custom-made Panetar lehenga- the Gujarati tradition of brides; look decoded