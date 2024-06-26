9 best Vidyut Jammwal movies that prove his acting prowess

Vidyut Jammwal, renowned for his electrifying martial arts prowess and dynamic screen presence, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry as a versatile actor known for his commitment to action-packed roles. From his debut in Commando: A One Man Army to his latest ventures like Crakk, Vidyut Jammwal movies have consistently enthralled audiences.

Let's check out the diverse and thrilling world of Vidyut Jammwal movies, each offering a unique blend of action, drama, and heart-pounding suspense that defines his cinematic journey.

9 top Vidyut Jammwal movies that will leave you spellbound

1. Commando: A One Man Army

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this Vidyut Jammwal movie Commando: A One Man Army, he portrays a special forces operative whose martial arts expertise is employed to combat corrupt politicians. The film showcases his remarkable physical prowess and daring stunts, making it a standout in the action genre. The story revolves around his character's quest for justice, blending intense action sequences with a narrative of heroism and resilience.

2. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

Advertisement

In the sequel, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Vidyut Jammwal returns as the fearless commando on a mission to eliminate black money. The film takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through intricate plots and intense action scenes. Vidyut's portrayal of the determined operative continues to captivate, demonstrating his mastery of high-octane stunts and combat techniques.

3. Commando 3

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

Commando 3 sees Vidyut Jammwal's character facing a new and urgent threat: preventing a terrorist attack in India. The film ramps up the stakes with gripping action and suspense, showcasing Vidyut's relentless drive and superior fighting skills. This chapter in the series amplifies the commando's legacy, emphasizing patriotism and courage in the fight against terrorism.

4. Khuda Haafiz

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

Khuda Haafiz presents an emotionally charged narrative, with Vidyut Jammwal playing a man determined to find his kidnapped wife in a foreign land. This action thriller seamlessly blends intense combat sequences with a poignant love story, highlighting Vidyut's ability to convey deep emotion alongside physical prowess. His journey through perilous situations to reunite with his wife creates a compelling blend of heart and action.

5. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

Continuing the story, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha follows Vidyut Jammwal's character as he confronts new challenges and adversaries. This sequel delves deeper into his emotional and physical trials, showcasing Vidyut's versatility as an actor. The film strikes a balance between dramatic storytelling and intense action sequences, intensifying the protagonist's quest for justice and love.

6. Baadshaho

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal

IMDB Rating: 5.0/10

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

In Baadshaho, Vidyut Jammwal assumes a supporting role in a heist film set during the Emergency era in India. Acting alongside an ensemble cast, Vidyut adds depth to the film's dynamic narrative of intrigue and adventure. His performance enhances the ensemble's chemistry, underscoring his ability to adapt to diverse genres and roles.

7. Sanak

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 2021

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Sanak features Vidyut Jammwal in a gripping action thriller about a man fighting to rescue his wife and others from a hospital besieged by armed terrorists. The film highlights Vidyut's character's bravery and resourcefulness in the face of danger. His intense portrayal and the film's relentless pace make Sanak a captivating watch, solidifying Vidyut's stature as a leading action star.

8. IB 71

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Action, thriller

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IB 71 is a thrilling espionage film inspired by a real-life event, focusing on a critical undercover operation by 30 agents from the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) to protect India's safety. Vidyut Jammwal stars as the principal IB agent orchestrating this high-stakes mission, merging themes of national pride with intense action and suspense. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, renowned for the highly praised movie The Ghazi Attack, this film also marks Vidyut's debut as a producer under his own banner, Action Hero Films.

Advertisement

9. Crakk

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Action, sports, thriller

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Crakk marks Vidyut Jammwal's second collaboration with director Aditya, following their work on the 2019 film Commando 3. In addition to starring in the film, Vidyut has co-produced the action thriller with Abbas Sayyed. With a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film is produced under the banner of Action Hero Films and features Arjun Rampal as the antagonist. Crakk depicts the transformational journey of a man from Mumbai's slums into the realm of intense underground sports.

With a career spanning several notable films, Vidyut Jammwal has become synonymous with intense action thrillers that blend adrenaline-pumping sequences with narratives rooted in courage, patriotism, and resilience. His journey from martial arts expert to a leading action star has been marked by a string of successes, showcasing his ability to embody characters driven by justice and determination.

ALSO READ: 7 best Zeenat Aman movies that prove her acting prowess