Vidyut Jammwal fitness routine: Fitness icon’s guide to keep you motivated

Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut with John Abraham's 2011 film, Force. Then he bagged his lead role in the martial arts film, Commando, which was released in 2013. His other movies include Baadshaho, Commando 2 and 3, and Sanak. Apart from being an action hero, Vidyut is a well-known martial arts practitioner and also the epitome of fitness. Vidyut is a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, which he performed in an action sequence in his 2019 movie, Junglee. Vidyut Jammwal's fitness is something that his fans look up to.

The fitness icon often steals the limelight for his chiselled physique. So, if you want to stay fit without heavy physical activity and a strict diet, then this Vidyut Jammwal fitness guide is for you:

Vidyut Jammwal fitness routine

Vidyut Jammwal workout consists of various types of training. The actor hits the gym three to four times a week. His workout regimen includes strength training, callisthenics, cardio sessions, weight training, martial arts training, and yoga. The actor also practices Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial arts from Kerala. Here’s what his fitness routine looks like:

Day 1: Biceps and back

On Day 1, Vidyut Jammwal performs exercises for the biceps and back. His routine includes chin-ups/pull-ups, T-bar rows, EZ-bar curls, hammer curls, and reverse barbell curls. For chin-ups/pull-ups, the actor performs three sets with 10 repetitions each. For T-bar brows, he does three sets with 10 repetitions. Vidyut does three sets and 10 repetitions for Ez-bar curls and three sets with 15 repetitions for hammer curls. He also performs reverse barbell curls having three sets with 15 repetitions.

Day 2: Chest and triceps

On the second day, Vidyut Jammwal performs exercises like incline bench press, rope, pushdowns, barbell bench press, cable crossovers, and triceps kickbacks. Vidyut does three sets with 10 repetitions each for incline bench press, rope, pushdowns, and barbell bench press and three sets with eight repetitions for cable crossovers and triceps kickbacks.

Incline bench press: 3 sets x 10 reps

Rope pushdowns: 3 sets x 10 reps

Barbell bench press: 3 sets x 10 reps

Cable crossovers: 3 sets x 8 reps

Triceps kickbacks: 3 sets x 8 reps

Day 3: Legs

On Day 3, Vidyut Jammwal focuses on building his leg muscles. He performs exercises like barbell squats, Romanian deadlifts, dumbbell reverse lunges, and dumbbell lunges. For barbell squats and Romanian deadlifts, Vidyut does three sets with 15 repetitions each. The fitness icon performs two sets with 15 repetitions of dumbbell reverse lunges and two sets with 10 repetitions for each leg while doing dumbbell lunges.

Barbell Squat: 3 sets x 15 reps

Romanian deadlifts: 3 sets x 15 reps

Dumbbell reverse lunges: 2 sets x 15 reps

Dumbbell lunges: 2 sets x 10 reps (Each Leg)

Day 4: Shoulders

On the fourth day, Vidyut Jammwal trains his shoulder muscles. He performs exercises like upright rows, seated dumbbell press, front raises, and lateral raises. While for upright rows, seated dumbbell press, and front raises, the actor does three sets with 12 repetitions each r, for lateral raises, he performs two sets with 12 repetitions.

Upright rows: 3 sets x 12 reps

Seated dumbbell press: 3 sets x 12 reps

Front raises: 3 sets x 12 reps

Lateral raises: 2 sets x 12 reps

Vidyut Jammwal diet plan

Vidyut Jammwal is a vegetarian and his diet plan is quite simple. He focuses on consuming whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and dairy products made from cow milk. His diet plan has minimal animal protein. He consumes six small meals a day.

In the morning, Vidyut Jammwal consumes a bowl of muesli before hitting the gym. For breakfast, he eats South Indian food like dosas or idlis. During lunchtime, the actor relishes lentils, vegetables, and chapatti.

His evening snack is upma. His dinner includes vegetables and roti along with tofu. After the workout, he consumes a protein shake.

Fitness and Diet Tips from Vidyut Jammwal

1. Work on every muscle in your body

If you train every muscle group, it will ensure balanced muscle development. It also reduces the risk of injuries and improves overall strength.

2. Find your own sport

Pick your own sports activities, be it inside or outside the gym. It will keep you focused on the sport which suits your body type.

3. Choose your trainer wisely

Don’t listen to several trainers, pick a professional one and follow his/her instructions.

4. Don’t stop taking salt and sugar in your diet

Contrary to popular belief, Vidyut Jamwal stresses consuming salt and sugar. Excluding them from your diet can increase anger and anxiety.

5. Include carbs in your diet.

Fulfill your craving if you have any. Include carbohydrate-rich food items in your diet. It works as a food for your brain.

So, what are you waiting for? Start your fitness routine.

FAQs:

1. Does Vidyut Jammwal follow any specific diet?

No, Vidyut Jamwal doesn't believe in following diet trends. He is a proud vegetarian who eats whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables. The actor also consumes dairy products made from cow milk. He has minimal animal protein in his diet.

2. Does Vidyut Jammwal practice intermittent fasting?

No, the actor consumes meals in six small portions in an entire day.

3. How can I incorporate Vidyut Jammwal’s diet tips into my own routine?

It can be incorporated by not following any strict diet and eating in small portions rather than heavy meals in a day.

