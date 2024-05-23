Not Ayesha Jhulka but THIS actress was initially offered Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Mansoor Khan’s 1992 directorial Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was a smashing hit. The movie starred Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in the lead and gave both stars their due fame overnight. However, did you know Ayesha’s fate was the result of someone’s missed opportunity?

Who was the first choice for playing the female lead in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar?

In a recent interview, actress Suchitra Pillai revealed that she was offered the role first. “I was in my first year of engineering when I was offered the role played by Ayesha Jhulka in the film. Like an idiot, I said no as I thought I could not give my six months to the project,” Pillai told India Today.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar also starred Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, and Pooja Bedi in key roles and is considered one of the best coming-of-age tales in Indian cinema.

Pillai says she regrets missing out on the film every time she hears the song Pehla Nasha. "That would have been 'my song'", the Karkash actress said adding, "Who knows what my life would have been... it would have changed for sure. However, I also feel maybe it was a hit because Ayesha (Jhulka) was a part of it. I believe in destiny and accept whatever has happened."

Suchitra Pillai is manifesting to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Last seen in ZEE5’s The Broken News, the 53-year-old said that after watching Heeramandi, this series or Umrao Jaan is her ultimate dream. Pillai added, “I may not have been offered such parts yet, but I can do it. Times have changed, and we see someone like Shabana Azmi doing so well in her career. So, I am sure there’s a lot more to come.”

More about Suchitra Pillai

Suchitra began her career as a model before becoming a sensation as a VJ on Channel V. She made her film debut with the critically acclaimed film Everybody Says I'm Fine! in 2001 which was directed by Rahul Bose. She went on to act in various films, like Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006). She also appeared in a few international films including The Other End of the Line (2008) and Guru in Seven (1998).

