Orry poses beside unaware Salman Khan with the most epic expression; shares UNSEEN PICS from Eid bash

Sohail Khan hosted a grand celebration at his residence on Eid, which was graced by numerous celebrities including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and other family members.

Orry took to his Instagram stories to share some exclusive snapshots from the event, featuring him posing with the esteemed guests. Of all the pictures, one that stands out is the one capturing him alongside the renowned actor from Tiger 3.

Orry poses with guests from Sohail Khan’s Eid bash

Taking to his Instagram stories, Orry shared several unseen inside pictures from Sohail Khan’s Eid party. In the first picture, we can see him standing next to Salman Khan who is facing his back towards the camera. Orry has a funny expression on his face as he writes ‘All about last night, Eid Mubarak’.

In the next picture, we can see him posing with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Then comes a picture where he can be seen posing with Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan and his friend. In yet another picture he is posing with Nirvan Khan along with Arhaan.

Then there is a cute picture of him posing with Alvira and in the next one he is posing with Arbaaz. In the last picture, Salman has turned and looks unaware of the picture being clicked while Orry yet again has a super funny expression.

Check it out:

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan fans missed him at the box office this Eid as he did not have a release planned on the occasion this year. But yesterday, the actor announced his upcoming film which will hit the screens on Eid 2025. The actor is all set to collaborate with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman posted a title image with a deep blue background, which read, “Salman Khan in & as Sikandar.”

Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller titled The Bull which is being produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan for his ambitious project Sher Khan which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which will be an exciting face-off between his iconic character Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is among the most exciting upcoming projects of YRF Spy Universe.

ALSO READ: PIC: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Salman Khan's home; fans can't keep calm