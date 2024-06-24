Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, or Bipasha Basu: Which B-town queen wore the iconic Red Saree better?

The love affair between red sarees and Bollywood celebs has long captured our imaginations. Whether it’s their choice of bridalwear or red carpet-worthy festive looks, each B-town goddess has uniquely interpreted the vibrant six yards of elegance. We have 3 such swoon-worthy looks that epitomize the magic of traditional red sarees.

For today’s fashion face-off, let’s take a closer look at the opulent red sarees of Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, and Bipasha Basu. Their striking Vanarasi silk saree is from Raw Mango’s Brocade edit. Expect plenty of style inspiration for your bridal trousseau and ethnic wardrobes and a verdict on who rocked their red saree better.

Sonakshi Sinha’s reception look of a custom-made red saree with golden heritage motifs

For her wedding reception, the Bade Miya Chote Miya actress opted for a traditional red bridal look, custom-made for the special occasion. Sonakshi’s saree features embroidered crescent moon motifs and gilded borders. Sonakshi paired the saree with a solid red silk blouse with fitted half-sleeves and a deep round neckline.

Acing subtle glamor with her gajra-wrapped bun, radiant complexion, and nude lips, the Mission Mangal starlet accessorized with an emerald and kundan choker and jhumkas, along with gold bracelets stacked with red bangles, adding an embellished potli bag to complete her crimson attire.

Sonakshi’s red saree is ideal for brides who want a wedding outfit that can be worn over and over. Her saree comes at a price of Rs. 80,000, a modest number compared to the extravagant ensembles of many other B-town brides.

Dia Mirza wore a handloom checkered red saree for her intimate garden wedding

For her low-key outdoor wedding, the Dhak Dhak actress donned a classic red and gold saree from the brand’s festive collection. Dia’s silk saree is enhanced with traditional embroidery of all-over checkered pattern floral motifs, along with a gold brocade border. Pairing it with a solid red Rajasthani-style choli, the Bheed actress draped a delicate red embroidered dupatta over her head for the ceremony.

The Sanju starlet added a gold choker, maang tikka, and jhumkas, as well as a set of green and gold bangles, to her bridal look. Sporting a fresh, natural glam, Dia completed her beauty with an elegant updo and minimalistic mehendi design. Her brilliant red bridal saree is a blend of rich textiles and hand-embroidery techniques, making it worthy of being a true heirloom.

The highlight of Bipasha Basu’s Diwali look was the rose-red silk saree

Departing from true red shades, Bipasha’s pink-toned red saree is perfect for achieving festive glamor. Glistening in gold against the sumptuous Varanasi silk, her saree features embroidered traditional motifs of the floral, crescent moon, and paisley, as well as a decadent brocade border, which is the brand’s signature. Letting her gorgeous saree shine, The Bachna Ae Haseno star matched it with a solid red blouse with a round neck and fitted half-sleeves.

Bipasha complemented her saree with a statement-making polki and red stone necklace, shoulder-grazing jhumkas with an ear chain, as well as a set of ornate bracelets and jewel-encrusted ring. Her center-parted dark tresses were slicked back in a bun decorated with gajra, and the sizzling beauty glammed up with smokey brown eyes, winged to give a sultry cat-eye look, and an intense ruby-red pout to match her dazzling saree.

Sonakshi vs Dia vs Bipasha: Which lady in red rules?

Sonakshi looked resplendent in her reception saree, and so did Dia in her checkered one. Both the brides embraced the traditional fashion in their distinct yet equally elegant way. And when it comes to Bipasha, her ruby-hued saree can make any festive occasion look even grander.

Honesty, the 3 Bollywood divas have embodied the allure of the red saree with effortless panache. So, for this face-off, all 3 are winners. Their individuality style didn’t get overwhelmed by vivid hues and lavish jewels. Their looks prove that bridal and festive fashion can be sustainable and modern yet honor our heritage. Also, no matter how opinions sway, the collective admiration for the iconic red saree is a constant.

Whose red saree won you over? Share your favorite in the comments.

