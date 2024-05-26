PICS: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh along with kids, family pay tribute to dad Vilasrao Deshmukh on birth anniversary

Renowned Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. Today, on his father’s 79th birth anniversary, he along with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, and other family members remembered him. The couple made a collaborative post with heart-warming pictures on social media.

The Housefull actor was known to have shared a great bond with his late father. In his remembrance, the actor posted poignant pictures on his social media handle. Check it out.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pay tribute to Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

The first couple of pictures shared on Instagram featured the celebrity couple along with their kids with folded hands as they remembered their father. The last photo featured the entire family members including his brothers Dhiraj Deshmukh with wife Deepshikha Deshmukh, Amit Deshmukh, and others. “Happy Birthday Pappa,” followed by three green hearts emoji #vilasraodeshmukh,” he wrote in the caption.

Additionally, he added the popular track Papa Meri Jaan from the movie Animal in the background.

Take a look:

On the occasion, the couple twinned in white outfits where Genelia was seen in a white suit, meanwhile Riteish donned a white kurta pajama. Meanwhile, their kids sported a blue kurta pajama.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “best CM of maharashtra by congress,” while another fan commented, “@riteishd more power to you sir!” Furthermore, several fans dropped red hearts in the comments section as they remembered the late politician.

The two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure.

Riteish Deshmukh's work front

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh replacing Mahesh Manjrekar has come onboard as the host for the 5th season of Bigg Boss Marathi. The promo of the show was released just a couple of days back. The update came as a surprise to the fans as they expressed their elation over the same.

In addition to this, he also has a line-up of exciting films and franchises including Housefull 5, Masti 4, Visfot, and Raid 2 among others.

