Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra BREAK SILENCE after being accused of cheating in gold scheme; release official statement

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have broken silence in the 2014 gold scheme cheating case. Responding to the allegations of Mumbai trader, Prithviraj Saremal Kothari, the couple has denied committing any offense.

Shilpa and Raj have shared their official statement today i.e. on June 26 through their advocate, Prashant Patil.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra's official statement regarding the gold scheme cheating case

Responding to the complaint of Prithviraj Saremal Kothari, the official statement of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra suggests that the couple would deal with the issue legally while cooperating with the investigation agencies.

As per the statement, the complainant had moved a criminal complaint against Raj and Shilpa in 2022. After a thorough investigation by the police in the same year "by adopting the due process of law," it was found that the complainant received the entire alleged amount of Rs 90 lakh through legitimate means of payment.

"My clients bonafidely submitted these documents to the police department. After finding out the truth of the matter, the police delivered justice to my clients," the statement by Shilpa & Raj's advocate adds.

The statement goes on to explain that after the inquiry, the complainant filed a private complaint under sec 156(3) CrPC before the Honourable Court. Now after 2 years, the court has directed the police to investigate the case again.

"We have complete faith in the independence and fairness of the investigation. The truth shall prevail. My clients have not committed any offense and it has been established through documents in possession of my clients," the statement mentions while adding that the invoice between the complainant and the couple reflects that there is an arbitration clause in the said contract.

"If the complainant has any grievance about the alleged “interest amount“ the clause of arbitration can certainly be invoked. However, the act of initiating criminal proceedings for settling commercial disputes has been deprecated by a plethora of judgments of the Honourable Supreme Court and various Honourable High Courts of our country," the statement further states.

In the end, the statement concludes that Shilpa & Raj will fight the battle legally while cooperating with the investigation agencies. "My clients reserve their right to sue the complainant for malicious proceedings, at the right stage of the proceedings," read a part of the statement.

About the gold scheme cheating case

Prithviraj Saremal Kothari had alleged Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for cheating with a gold scheme in 2014. The scheme sought investment from people as an upfront payment of gold at a discounted rate. In return, an agreed quantity of gold was promised on the maturity date.

