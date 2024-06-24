10 fittest Bollywood actresses who inspire us to hit the gym

The Indian film industry houses some of the fittest Bollywood actresses who are an inspiration to the millions of people who follow them. Their fans are not just impressed by their acting skills, they also look forward to their workout videos and research extensively to look for the diet plans that the stars follow in order to attain a fit body like them.

In this article, we take a look at some of the divas of the Indian film industry who have been setting major fitness goals and pushing their admirers to hit the gym.

A look at the 10 fittest Bollywood actresses to get inspired:

1. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an ardent fitness freak who swears by the saying ‘Yoga se he hoga’. If you scroll through her social media feed, you will find infinite videos of her performing several difficult yoga asanas with ease. On days when she doesn't have time to hit the gym, she tries to work out in the comfort of her home proving how much she is dedicated to fitness. Having said that, the Sukhee actress doesn’t shy away from binge-ing on her favorite food items, especially desserts.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

As much as Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her biryani and chocolate cake, she also likes to take care of her mind and body. Hence, she never ditches her trusty yoga mat and is often seen sweating it out at home. A couple of days ago, when she was about to fly for her summer vacation, she squeezed in a couple of sets of her favourite yoga asana.

3. Alia Bhatt

Raha Kapoor’s mother, Alia Bhatt also has her fitness game on point. No matter how busy she is with her upcoming projects, her businesses, and taking care of her daughter, she barely misses on following her fitness regime. Even after one and a half months post-partum, she was able to attempt aerial yoga all because of her dedication to being fitter and healthier.

4. Deepika Padukone

Next up is mom-to-be Deepika Padukone who has been setting major fitness goals on social media. While she is obsessed with enjoying sandwich ice cream, the Fighter actress is also an ardent yoga practitioner who has a lovely relationship with her mat that helped her achieve a toned physique.

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most fit Bollywood actresses in B-town. She not only inspires her admirers to follow a fitness routine, the Tiger 3 star has also motivated her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, to pay attention to his body and raise his fitness level.

During an interview with The Lallantop, her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, revealed that she does a mixture of functional training, pilates, and hard weight training. Yasmin added, “Vicky Kaushal has started paying attention to his body after being with Katrina.”

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those celebrities who are often spotted going in and coming out of their gym in Mumbai. Despite being flooded with work commitments, she makes sure to maintain a proper fitness regimen, making her a fitness enthusiast in the truest sense. Strength training exercises and pilates are some of her go-to types of fitness drills.

7. Sara Ali Khan

Those who know Sara Ali Khan would agree that she is the most enthusiastic person in the room when it comes to following a fitness regime. Having struggled with losing weight, she knows the importance of getting in a good workout session. On days when she is not indulging in solo pilates sessions, she brings in her bestie, Ananya Panday, to keep her company at the fitness center.

8. Kiara Advani

Some might say that Shershaah actress Kiara Advani is blessed with a great body and an impressive metabolism. However, she is often seen engaging in any type of cardio exercise and fitness activity, like swimming, to keep her health in check.

While talking to Bebo, Kiara stated that ever since she got into films, she consciously made an effort to indulge in physical activity as part of her routine. “It is just about getting yourself to the gym or the dance class,” she divulged, adding that she prefers homemade food over fad diets.

9. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is next in this list of fit Bollywood actresses. She often gives her followers a peek at her full-body workout routine on her YouTube channel. The dedicated fitness enthusiast also engages in a combination of exercise routines to keep her health in check and look the way she does.

10. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is often seen flaunting her toned abs and chiseled body. But it doesn’t come with sitting at home and putting junk mindlessly in our bodies. To achieve that fit body, the Yodha actress gives her all. Sometimes you will find her having a great leg day and on other days, she can be spotted indulging in boxing and other resistance training activities.

These are some of the fittest Bollywood actresses who have been setting major fitness goals. Do you have anyone else to add to this?

