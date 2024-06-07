Ranveer Singh bids heartfelt farewell to 'hero and legend' Sunil Chhetri as he retires: 'Thank you for everything'

India's football legend Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement on May 16, 2024. On June 6, 2024, he played his final match against Kuwait, bidding farewell to international football. Actor Ranveer Singh, along with numerous other celebrities, paid tribute to the icon and bid him a heartfelt farewell.

Ranveer Singh bids farewell to Sunil Chhetri

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh got emotional and shared a picture of football legend Sunil Chhetri as he played his last match on June 6, 2024, against Kuwait. The actor penned, 'Captain, Hero, Legend @sunilchhetri, thank you for everything 🇮🇳."

Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

On May 16, 2024, Taking to Instagram, footballer Sunil Chhetri posted a video in which he announced his retirement. In the nine-minute-51-second-long video, Chhetri reminisced about the high and low points in his long career and expressed grief over his decision. The 39-year-old Chhetri mentioned that the feeling he recalls from the last 19 years is a combination of duty, pressure, and immense joy.

He announced his decision to retire, stating, "Every training that I do with the national team, I just want to enjoy. The game against Kuwait demands pressure, we need the three points to qualify for the next round. It's hugely important for us." The skipper added, "One last game... for all our sakes...let's win the game and we can depart, happily."

Sunil Chhetri made his debut in 2005 and has scored 94 goals for his nation. Exiting the international stage, he leaves as India's highest-ever goal scorer and most frequently capped player. Additionally, he ranks third among active players in goal scoring, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ranveer Singh on the work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is all set to reprise his role as Simba in Singham Again, the third installment of the Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The ensemble cast will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Following Singham Again, Ranveer will star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is slated to start filming in February 2025.

