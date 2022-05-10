Ranveer Singh reveals plans about having a baby with Deepika Padukone: It's definitely in the conversation

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy and have been happily married ever since. They often grab their fans' attention with their social media PDA. Ranveer is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and during the promotions, he was asked about his plans on starting a family with his wife Deepika.

In a recent chat with India Today, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that it is 'definitely in the conversation.' Ranveer revealed that his life is coming along well and his career is also on the right path. "I feel my marriage was timed really nicely and it has been a few years. We (me and Deepika) are always talking about the life that we share and we always discuss how we want to mold our life and lifestyle," Singh said. Further, the actor said that they have been married for three-and-half or four years now and they always have a conversation about their lives and moving forward.

The Gully Boy actor also showered Deepika with praises and called her the most amazing human being he has ever met in his life. Ranveer said that Deepika amazes him and said that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

On the work front, apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Deepika, on the other hand, will star next in Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern and Project K.

