Ranveer Singh’s new PIC from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding surfaces; Sara Ali Khan explores Cannes with friends

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12. Ahead of it, they organized a luxurious cruise for the second pre-wedding, exploring the locales of Italy and France from May 29 to June 1. Several celebrities have been invited to the event, and they have been sharing pictures and videos of the celebration.

A while ago, new pictures of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan from Cannes went viral on social media while gracing the pre-wedding event.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's new pictures from Cannes

A fan account of Ranveer Singh named RanveeriansFC posted a photo of the actor posing with a fan. The actor is currently attending the second pre-wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his beard, wearing a black outfit and a matching hat.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's friend Ahilya Mehta shared a picture from Cannes where the actress can be seen exploring the city with her buddies.

Have a look:

Ananya Panday shares pictures from Italy

On May 30, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Story and shared two pictures as she went to Italy to attend the second pre-wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. In the pictures, the actress can be seen enjoying the beauty of nature as she strolls through the streets of Italy.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, along with Boney Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry went to attend the event.

This marks the second pre-wedding event for Anant and Radhika. Their first pre-wedding was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, back in March 2024.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding details out

Amidst this cruise pre-wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation went viral on social media. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12. It will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

This three-day event will take place at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre. At this venue, Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

