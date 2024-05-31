Laapataa Ladies: Ravi Kishann, Panchayat fame Durgesh Kumar's deleted scene is winning hearts on the Internet; Watch

Laapataa Ladies has become one of the most appreciated Bollywood films of the year so far. The Kiran Rao directorial and Aamir Khan's production released in cinemas on March 1 and proved to be a commercial success. Later, when it reached a wider audience after the OTT release, more appreciation came its way.

Now, Netflix India which is the streaming partner of the film has released a deleted scene from the film and it will bring a big smile to your face.

Laapataa Ladies's deleted scene out now

Netflix India's official Instagram account shared the deleted scene of Laapataa Ladies today. The scene features Ravi Kishann who plays the character of Inspector Shyam Manohar in the film having a discussion with other police officers regarding the case of lost ladies. As he talks about the case by giving a reference to Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film Ittefaq, it makes for an interesting moment. Panchayat fame Durgesh Kumar is another highlight of the scene.

We wonder why the scene couldn't make it to the final cut.

As soon as the scene was released, it went viral and fans poured love in the comments section. "My whole life's purpose is to convince people to watch laapata ladies if they have not already seen it (multiple laughter emojis)," a fan posted in the comments section. Appreciating actor Durgesh Kumar who impressed the audience with his character in web series Panchayat too, a fan wrote, "Durgesh Kumar in Banrakas mode in this movie too (laughter emojis)."

Praising the performance of Ravi Kishann another fan wrote, "You have taken the cake amongst the entire cast performances. This will be remembered for a long time (red heart and clap emoji)."

More about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around newly married Deepak and Phool, who take a crowded train to Mukhi, where Deepak and his family reside. When he arrives at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind a red veil.

Deepak returns home and discovers that the woman he has come with is not his wife, Phool, but rather a lady who identifies herself as 'Pushpa Rani'.

The film is directed by Kiran Rao, who has also produced it along with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Apart from Deepak Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta, the film also stars Ravi Kishann in an important role.

