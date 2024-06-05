Remember young girl Munna from Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan’s King Uncle? Here’s how she looks now

In the 1993 action, comedy, and romantic movie King Uncle, Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Anu Aggarwal, Nagma, and Paresh Rawal impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry and acting skills and made them feel every emotion. But apart from them, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained with her powerful acting and versatility.

She is Pooja Ruparel, who played the role of orphan girl Munna in Rakesh Roshan's directorial. Apart from this, Pooja also starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jaeyenge and rose to fame with her charm and innocence. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now? Read on to know more!

Here’s how Jackie Shroff's Munna from King Uncle, Pooja Ruparel, looks now

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Pooja Ruparel. The actor started her acting journey with Munna's role in the 1993 film King Uncle alongside Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Kan. Soon after that, she shared the screen again with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and also in the cult classic Dil Se.Today, the actor has grown up to become a go-to name in the list of TV stars and actors.

Meet the grown-up Pooja Ruparel and what she does now

Once a child artist, she has transitioned into a television star and remains notably active on social media platforms. As she stepped into adulthood and after doing a couple of movies, Pooja started her standup comedy journey and has done several shows to date. Interestingly, Pooja is sister to Bhavana Ruparel and cousin to Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Now, she has grown up to become this pretty woman with over 10.5 K followers online and is quite active on Gram.

