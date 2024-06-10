Meet actor who worked as journalist but quit job to shift to Mumbai and now is winning hearts in Panchayat 3

In this glitzy world of Bollywood, we see several actors coming from completely different professions. They quit their previous jobs just to achieve their dream of becoming an actor.

Today's 'meet the actor' is Panchayat star Chandan Roy, who was once a journalist but later quit his job and drove to Mumbai to become an actor.

Chandan Roy's early life

Born on 20 December 1995, Chandan Roy comes from a village in Mahnar, Bihar. The 28-year-old actor always has had a passion for acting.

He moved to Patna for higher studies and pursued a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Patna University. The actor actively participated in college theater, performing in plays. For further studies, he joined the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Delhi and earned a Diploma in Radio and Television.

After graduating, Roy worked as a journalist for Dainik Jagran. However, during his days at IIMC in Delhi, he was involved with the Bahroop Theater Group, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the National School of Drama Repertory.

But his acting passion couldn't bind him for long as he quit his job after working for two and a half years and moved to Mumbai in 2017.

Chandan Roy is a Panchayat star

In his early acting career, Chandan worked in Indian daily soaps. After years, he got his breakthrough role with Amazon Prime's Web Series Panchayat (2020). In the series, he portrayed the character of a village simpleton Vikas Shukla, which earned him immense appreciation. He was also a part of season 2 and season 3 of Panchayat.

Advertisement

He also worked in films such as Jamun, State of Siege: Temple Attack, Sanak, Gulmohar, Champaran Mutton, and others. Apart from the Panchayat series, Roy was also featured in web series such as Shehar Lakhot and others.

More about Panchayat Season 3

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat 3 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, and Sanvikaa in crucial roles.

Set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh’s Phulera, Panchayat is centered around Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar), an engineering graduate who, because of a lack of good job opportunities, takes up the post of a Panchayat office’s secretary.

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Loved Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas' VIRAL 'alhuaa meeting meeting' dialogue? Know its meaning and backstory