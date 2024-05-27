Meet actor who began career with stage performances, did Marathi films, worked with Alia Bhatt and recently won hearts at Cannes 2024

People who have a passion for acting dream of becoming actors no matter what educational background they come from. Several actors pack their bags and drive to Mumbai with one dream in their eyes, and that is acting. Today's 'meet actor' is one such person who started her career on stage and then became a household name.

She is none other than Chhaya Kadam. The actress did a superb job in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and recently won big at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Chhaya Kadam's journey from starting her career on stage to winning big at Cannes 2024

Chhaya Kadam came from a middle-class family in Kalina, central Mumbai. Her father was a mill worker. She attended Sathaye College, Vile Parle, where she played kabaddi at the state level and graduated in Textile Design. She performed on stage throughout high school and college.

After starting her career on stage, Chhaya moved to film in 2009. Her debut Hindi film was Singham Returns (2013), where she had a single scene with Ajay Devgn. Kadam's breakthrough role came in Fandry (2013), directed by Nagraj Manjule. Her performance as Nani in the national award-winning film was praised a lot. She then appeared in Highway (2015), Gour Hari Dastaan (2015), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and others.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she portrayed Rashmibai, a rival of the titular character, played by Alia Bhatt.

After this, Chhaya Kadam was seen in a key role in Kiran Rao's recently released film Laapataa Ladies (2024). Her simple and beautiful acting skills as the character of Manju Maai won the hearts of fans. She was also seen in Kumal Kemmu's debut directorial, Madgaon Express.

Chhaya also did several Marathi films as well and some of them are Sairat, Nude, and others.

Now comes the big win of Chhaya as her film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Pix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film is directed by Payal Kapadia, and the cast includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and others. Her other movie, Sister Midnight, was also screened at the festival.

Chhaya Kadam reacts to her Cannes debut

Chhaya recently reacted to her Cannes debut and said, “I am very happy. This is a beautiful moment in my life, and I am enjoying it without thinking too much about what's next.” In an interview with ETimes, she shared that she was overjoyed that she had been working for so many years, but this year was special because of the kind of recognition her work is getting.

