Salman Khan Firing Case: Cops share major details on what shooters did before attacking Tiger 3 star's house

On Sunday morning (April 14, 2024), gunshots were fired outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra. Fortunately, Salman and his family are safe and sound, while security around the house has been tightened.

According to the latest update, the two accused in the case were arrested in the Bhuj district of Gujarat after fleeing from Mumbai and are currently in police custody.

Cops reveal what shooters did before firing outside Salman Khan's house

Giving a fresh update, ANI reported that The Mumbai Crime branch revealed that before firing, the shooter stopped the bike 100 meters away from Salman Khan's residence and did recce by walking. When the shooter saw that there was no one outside Salman Khan's house, both the shooters came on a bike and fired and fled from the spot.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra today to meet him after the horrific incident. CM Shinde met Salman Khan, shared a warm hug with the actor, and sat down to chat with the Dabangg star.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assured Salman Khan and his family of their safety, stating that their security had been increased. ANI quotes the CM: "I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this, and in that path, two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here, hooliganism will not be allowed to continue... The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken."

Furthermore, after the accused appeared in court, the Mumbai Police held an official press conference. Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), addressed the series of events that took place in the past couple of days. He also revealed that the honorable court granted the accused nine days of police custody.

