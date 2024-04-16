Salman Khan Firing Case: Cops suspect shooters were present near actor’s home on Eid; rented flat in Panvel
In the Salman Khan firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a new update, revealing that the shooters were in proximity to Khan's residence on the occasion of Eid. Read to know more!
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of weapons and firing.
On Sunday morning (April 14, 2024), gunshots were fired by two motorcycle-borne men outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra. The two suspects in the case were arrested in the Bhuj district of Gujarat after fleeing Mumbai. Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Khan's residence to meet with him. The Chief Minister assured Khan and his family of their safety and also stated that security around their home has been increased.
Now, according to a latest update by ANI, the Crime Branch has conducted further investigations and provided information about the shooters and the firing incident.
Shooters were present near Salman Khan's residence on Eid
According to ANI, Mumbai's Crime Branch has released new details in the Salman Khan firing case. The bike used in the attack was purchased just two days before the incident, on April 2nd, 2024. One of the attackers has been identified as Sagar Pal, and investigators suspect both individuals may have been present near Khan's residence on Eid as well. Police recovered two mobile phones from the attackers, suggesting they were in constant communication with someone through these devices.
he bike's owner was located by tracing the registration number, and it was revealed that Sagar Pal had previously worked in Haryana for two years. Authorities also confirmed that the firearms were obtained within Mumbai itself, and that both attackers had rented a flat in Panvel with a formal agreement for eleven months. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected.
Accused presented before Mumbai's Killa court
On April 16, two accused in the Salman Khan firing case named, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were produced in the Killa court of Mumbai. The official update and video from the site were shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, both the accused were seen exiting the court premises after the appearance.
Police gets accused custody for nine days
Furthermore, after the accused appeared in court, an official press conference was held by the Mumbai Police. Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) addressed the series of events that took place in the past couple of days. He also revealed that the honorable court has granted a nine-day police custody of the accused.
