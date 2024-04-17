Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks ‘who this teenager’ as she reacts to Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan’s PIC; see his sassy reply

Varun Dhawan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has been entertaining the audiences since his debut film Student Of The Year in 2012. Ever since, he has carved a niche for himself and enjoys a significant amount of fan following. In addition to this, his social media game is also on point. Now, a while back, Varun Dhawan dropped a stunning photo of himself and his cute banter with Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu attracted fans' attention.

Varun Dhawan drops a dapper photo of himself on the internet

On April 17, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a captivating photo. In the latest photo, the Bawaal actor looked extremely handsome in a black shirt as he gazed into the camera lens. Though he didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped eyes emoji in the caption.

Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Minutes after the post was shared, VD's Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took no time to react to the post. Gushing over the post, she wrote, "Who this teenager?" and in response to this, he replied, "I dunno I think he's working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series."

Furthermore, Varun’s fans also thronged his comments section while reacting to the post. A fan wrote, “Damn your eyes,” while another fan commented, “My Childhood Crush” and a third fan asked, “Baby John ka trailer kab ayeeeegaaaaaa??” to which Varun replied, “Soon soon abhi abhi toh gaana shoot karna hain.”

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be soon sharing the screen space in the upcoming web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The action-packed thriller series is one of the highly anticipated series of the year. It was last month that the makers had revealed the title, leaving fans all the more excited. The show is the Indian installment of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-led American show, Citadel.

Directed by Raj and DK and written by the duo along with Sita Menon, Citadel: Honey Bunny is produced by D2R Films. Apart from Varun and Samantha, it boasts powerhouses of talents including, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, the series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

