Salman Khan Firing Case: Superstar to record statement as witness; police claim accused attempted to 'kill' him

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of weapons and firing.

It’s been a couple of days since two accused opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. Since then, several fresh updates have been surfacing in the case. The latest one being statements from the cops investigating the matter. Sources said that the actor will be recording his statement in the matter as a witness. The police also spoke about the intention of the two attackers who were later arrested. Read on!

Salman Khan to record a statement as a witness in firing case

On April 14 at around 5:00 am, two motorbike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. After a case was filed, the cops started their investigation and the next day, the Mumbai Police arrested two men, 21-year-old Sagar Pal and 24-year-old Vicky Gupta from Gujarat's Kachchh. The two accused have been sent to custody till April 25.

Giving a fresh update on the case, police sources told ANI that Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of the Tiger 3 star as a witness in the case. The informed also shared that when Mumbai Police got in contact with the actor pertaining to the firing incident, he allegedly expressed anger and worry and was concerned about the security of his family. He also questioned the authority and stated how the act came to fruition despite the heavy security provided to him.

The accused had the intention to ‘kill the actor’

After being arrested, the two accused from Bihar were produced in front of the court. In their remand report, the crime branch officials stated that they opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence with the intention to kill him, reported PTI. The statement read, “The two accused opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in an attempt to kill the actor. Custodial interrogation is required to identify the mastermind and to also ascertain the motive.”

According to the news agency, cops informed that accused Vicky Gupta was riding the motorcycle and Sagar Pal was pillion who fired the shots outside Salman Khan’s house at the Galaxy Apartment, Bandra.

