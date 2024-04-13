Salman Khan is like a school kid, admits Ali Abbas Zafar; reveals actor does THIS when he hears pack up on sets

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar have worked together for years and have delivered hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and many more. Ali Abbas Zafar has repeatedly spoken about the close bond he shares with Salman Khan, and the duo still maintain the same affection and equation. In a recent interview, Ali talked about his bond with Salman Khan and also recalled some fun moments and memories from their sets and shoots.

Salman Khan is like a kid on sets

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Ali Abbas Zafar shared about Salman Khan's playful side. The director futher mentioned that despite being in his late 50s, Salman acts like a school kid when it's time to wrap up the shoot. He also added that Salman may feel tired at the beginning of the day, but by the end, he's full of energy.

Ali said, "As soon as I say pack up, he is like let’s go party. He forgets everything like a child. He acts like the school is over and now he can have fun. I find it so adorable."

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his bond with Salman Khan

Ali also mentioned that over the years, he and Salman have had a few disagreements, but nothing has damaged their friendship. He mentioned, "Today whatever I am, I am because of Salman Khan. The way he has contributed to my career is phenomenal to the fact that I personally feel that he and I have great understanding. But it also doesn’t mean that we are all ‘happy-happy’, we have had tussles also. However, the relationship I have with him is 100% full of heart. He knows if I have flown in emotion, At the time it was correct. I also feel he is a lovely person."

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan's next project

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar shed light on the big question about him collaborating with megastar Salman Khan once again. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director mentioned that Salman liked the story he pitched to him, and now it's up to Bhai (Salman Khan) to decide when to work on it.

Ali expressed his admiration for the actor, saying, "As everyone knows, I love Salman Sir. He is like an elder brother to me, and I want to do a film with him, Inshallah! He is happy with the story that I take to him."

Ali spoke highly of Salman and called him a 'great' actor while pointing out how audiences often overlook his acting talent because of his immense charisma.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan grabs eyeballs with his funky choice of colorful pants for Sohail Khan's Eid party