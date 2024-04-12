Salman Khan grabs eyeballs with his funky choice of colorful pants for Sohail Khan's Eid party

Trust the Khan brothers to amp up the Eid celebrations for their fans in the best way possible. Salman Khan who usually stays away from the everyday limelight, however, posed for the cameras with his laidback style and charm.

Usually sticking with the basic hues and minimalistic style, Salman Khan, as we all know, rarely makes a statement. From rugged jeans to ripped tees and chic black tuxedos, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has always maintained the ‘less is more’ vibe with his wardrobe. However, on the occasion of Eid, Salman was spotted arriving at brother Sohail Khan’s Eid party dressed in something funky.

Salman Khan in a funky multi-colored pair of jeans for the Eid party; trendsetter or fashion disaster?

Eid party and spotting Salman Khan go hand in hand. Khan believes in celebrating all the festivals with his family, however, Eid hits differently for him. From gracing his fans with a wave to indulging in family time, the actor makes sure to make his Eid celebrations special.

This time around, we spotted the star arriving at his youngest brother, Sohail’s residence for the Eid party. Often opting for monotone ensembles from Pathani kurtas to basic jeans, Bhaijaan of Bollywood decided to up his wardrobe this time around.

Leaving his fans stunned with his choice of outfit, the Tiger Zinda Hai star graced the occasion dressed in a pair of vivacious and funky pants. With patchwork and prints featuring retro elements such as leopard print, camp looks, Roman alphabets, and quirky fonts, the jeans certainly grabbed eyeballs.

The retro-printed jeans were almost too close to the Moschino patchwork jeans. The funky colorful pants also featured a slit open hemline which added a laidback retro flared pants illusion to the look. Toning down the flamboyance, the actor opted for a basic full-sleeved plain black t-shirt that perfectly tied the look together.

Have a look:

Here’s how Salman Khan styled the Eid party look

Apart from becoming the talk of the town for his unusual choice of pants, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star sported his patent and iconic sapphire silver bracelet. To amp up the look further, he also added a silver chain around his neck.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, Salman Khan wore black boots and finished his look with his usual dapper swag.

Let us know what you think of this funky look that Salman Khan rocked with such style. Drop a comment below.

