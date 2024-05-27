Salman Khan starrer Sikandar to have Baahubali’s Kattapa Sathyaraj playing the villain?

Salman Khan may not have had an Eid release this year, but he got all his fans super excited for the next year after he announced Sikandar. The actor is all set to collaborate with AR Murugadoss for this action thriller and reportedly the team will begin filing in June.

Well, there is always a curiosity amongst fans about the villain in such action films and who will fight with their favorite actor. Going by the latest interview of journalist turned producer Chithra Laksmanan, South star Sathyaraj will play the villain in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

Sathyaraj to play villain in Salman Khan's Sikandar

In an interview, Chithra Laksmanan spoke about Sathyaraj and revealed details about his future projects. Chithra, who is a well-known journalist, turned producer, director, and actor has worked with several South biggies like Sivaji, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, and others. He spoke about the Baahubali actor playing the villain in Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

Salman Khan to begin Sikandar shoot in June

Pinkvilla has learned that the filming for Sikandar is slated to kick off in June. Furthermore, it's been revealed that the production will span across three distinct locales: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe. Specific details regarding the exact scheduling and locations remain tightly guarded.

According to MidDay, Murugadoss' plan entails prioritizing the filming of the majority of the action sequences. While the action directors are currently fine-tuning these scenes, Salman Khan has already started preparations.

Reports suggest he's focusing on enhancing his agility and movement abilities. A source revealed to the news portal, "Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique."

More about Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna, who has created a mark for herself in Bollywood is confirmed to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. She expressed her excitement in a post that she shared on her social media.

Sikandar signifies AR Murugadoss' much-awaited comeback to Hindi cinema after an eight-year break since Akira (2016). This film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have collaborated for blockbuster hits such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

