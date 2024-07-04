Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about blocking people saying it’s her favorite 'pass time'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the few actresses in India, who has successfully carved a niche for herself without any godfather in the industry. Known for her exceptional and versatile performances, the Yashoda actress is a true star in all senses.

Samantha is also loved for her honest and bold remarks and has never shied away from sharing her views on different topics. It is perhaps this quality that sets her apart from others in her field. Similarly, Samantha grabbed eyeballs when she opened up about what kind of people get blocked by her.

Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu spilled the beans on blocking people

The Ye Maaya Chesave made heads turn in 2018 during the promotions of U-Turn when spilled the beans on blocking people.

Reacting to a question on what kind of people get blocked by her, the Khushi actress said, “Anything negative, I just love blocking people. Blocking is my favorite pass time.”

Further, the actress shared quite a few quirky revelations about social media-related questions. She dropped truth bombs when Samantha admitted that she had taken screenshots of celebrities to gossip and bitch about them with her stylist Preetham Jukalker.

Moreover, Samantha talked about her then-husband and Naga Chaitanya hating social media. She said that she is not allowed to post anything on social media featuring him.

What’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu doing in her career?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Oo Antava sensation is gearing up for the release of some good projects in the pipeline. The first is her much-awaited web series with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version.

Apart from them, Citadel: Honey Bunny will feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The Indian spy action thriller series created by Raj & Dk will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, Samantha will be seen in another film, named Bangaram. She announced her project on her birthday, this year. The film is extra special for the actress as it would mark her debut as a producer.

