Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, and more send ‘positivity’ to Hina Khan as she cuts off hair post cancer diagnosis

Actress Hina Khan is currently going through a challenging phase in her life as she has been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. However, Hina is facing it all with a lot of courage and recently decided to cut off her hair before it started falling off due to her treatment. Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, and others sent her positivity and good wishes amidst her tough time.

Hina Khan receives wishes and prayers from Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur

On July 4, Hina Khan shared a video on her Instagram in which she got her hair cut. The actress and her mother were emotional but Hina’s strength was reflected clearly. In the comments section, many of Hina’s friends and colleagues from the industry sent her love and hoped for her to get better. Shilpa Shetty expressed, “Sending you prayers and positivity.. You WILL overcome this. Stay strong.” Bhumi Pednekar also joined in stating, “Sending you all the positivity.”

Mrunal Thakur said, “Sending you and aunty a biggest hug,” while Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Sending prayers of healing and positivity to you.. @realhinakhan get well soonest Love you.”

Hina Khan’s inspiring message for women fighting cancer

In the caption, Hina Khan penned a long note expressing her feelings about how she is going to face this battle with courage and a lot of spirit. She said, “To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions.”

Hina continued, “And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself.”

