Ektaa Kapoor calls Hina Khan 'hero' after actress' stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis; latter writes, 'You give me strength'

Ever since Hina Khan announced being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, the actress has been receiving support from her industry friends and actors from the showbiz world. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu called her a 'warrior,' Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram and referred to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a 'hero.' The remark caught Hina's attention and she reacted to the same.

Ektaa Kapoor's message for Hina Khan

Sharing one of Hina Khan's videos on her Instagram story, wherein the actress is seen attending awards night despite learning about cancer diagnosis, Ektaa Kapoor penned a positive note for her. The acclaimed filmmaker and producer wrote, "Star. Sorry superstar!!!! Truly my hero. @realhinakhan."

Reacting to the same, Hina Khan mentioned, "A REAL QUEEN LIFTS AND YOU HAVE BEEN LIFTING MY SPIRIT SINCE YOU'VE GOTTEN TO KNOW..THE WAY YOU CHECK ON ME..IT MAKES A GREAT DIFFERENCE YOU GIVE ME STRENGTH CANNOT BE MORE THANKFUL TO HAVE KNOWN YOU EKTA LOVE YOU @EKTARKAPOOR."

Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

A few days back, Hina Khan announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. The actress assured her fans that the treatment has already begun and that she is ready to battle tough times. She also requested respect and privacy and asked admirers to send in prayers, blessings, and love.

An excerpt of her post read, "I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy."

Further, the post re-shared by Ektaa Kapoor had Hina mentioning that it was during the award night that she got to know about having cancer. The actress also elaborated on making a conscious choice to normalize it and even stated how it was the most challenging phase of her life.

For the unversed, Hina Khan became a household name owing to her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she ventured into music videos, web series, and even Punjabi movies.

