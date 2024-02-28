‘Shilpa Shetty was collateral damage,’ reveals Raj Kundra after she lost out on several contracts during his arrest

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are among the happily married couples of Bollywood. These two are often seen vacationing together and spending some quality time with their kids. Well, in 2021, the businessman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of p*rnographic distribution of films through apps. This scandal impacted a lot on his personal life and he is still being labeled as the ‘p*rn king’ even after being granted bail. In a recent interview, Raj opened up about his ordeal because of this incident.

Raj Kundra on Shilpa Shetty’s reaction on hearing about the case

Talking to Hindustan Times, Raj Kundra revealed that this scandal did not take a toll on his marriage. He admitted that though everything that happened was horrible, but he found solace in his wife Shilpa Shetty because of mutual understanding and trust. He added that if someone told him something about her, he knew how much to believe.

Elaborating further Raj revealed that Shilpa laughed when she heard about the case and said that it is not true. “If you are living at home together and there is something like p*rn involved, you would know,” said the businessman. He also added that because of this, Shilpa lost several contracts and television work and faced professional repercussions.

Raj Kundra on facing social media trolls

Raj Kundra expressed that it was unfair that his wife Shilpa Shetty and kids had to bear the brunt of this case. “It all happened because I am married to a celebrity. If I was not, I don’t think half of this damage would have been done. I feel they weren’t getting at me, but my wife and kids. You attack me, no issues, but she was collateral damage.”

Advertisement

Raj also revealed that he deletes and blocks trolls on social media. But he also said that the last thing he wants is his kids and wife reading terms like ‘p*rn king’. He said that they do not know the facts and they are not even giving the judiciary a chance to announce whether he is guilty.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty flaunt their love for formal blazers with expensive accessories