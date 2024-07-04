Arjun Bijlani gushes over wife Neha Swami as she cheers for him on Laughter Chefs; drops aww-adorable video

Arjun Bijlani has always left fans impressed with his diverse talents. Besides his on-screen appearances as an actor and host, he also grabs eyeballs for social media posts, which mostly boast of his lovely bond with his wife Neha Swami, son Ayaan, and colleagues.

Arjun, who mostly remains busy with work, makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule and spend quality time with his family. He often shares adorable pictures and videos with them. Recently, the actor dropped a clip showcasing his love for his wife Neha Swami.

Arjun Bijlani’s lovestruck video featuring wife Neha Swami

In the latest social media offering, Arjun Bijlani uploaded a snippet which is a compilation of heartwarming moments he had with ladylove Neha Swami when she came on his show Laughter Chefs.

The video begins with Arjun welcoming Neha into his kitchen space with a warm hug. It is filled with frames where Arjun is giving a look of love to his better half, showering her with kisses while she is helping him out in preparing the assigned dishes, and holding her close to himself.

Along with the clip, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor used the romantic track Qaafirana from Kedarnath. He simply penned in the caption space, “Meri girlfriend!!!”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post:

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most renowned faces on Indian Television. He started off with a supporting role in the 2004 show Kartika. The 41-year-old actor catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Apart from acting, Arjun has acted as a host for shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is currently seen as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and as himself in Laughter Chefs, battling out in the kitchen alongside Karan Kundrra.

On the personal front, the actor has been happily married to Neha Swami since May 20, 2013. The duo first met twenty years ago at a hotel and instantly fell in love with each other. They welcomed their first child Ayaan in January 2015.

