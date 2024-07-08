Popular actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani never fail to serve couple goals. The pair never hesitates to show their love for each other. Neha recently graced the stage of a comedy cooking show, Laughter Chefs.

Neha Swami has now shared a series of pictures in a killer black dress. This did not escape the attention of her husband Arjun Bijlani.

Neha Swami slays in a black dress

Neha recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she turned heads in a killer black dress. The sleeveless black pleated cami dress featured a high waist, ruched details, and a flared skirt, which highlighted her stunning figure.

To accessorize her chic look, she wore a golden necklace and completed her outfit with black high-heeled boots that had a folded shaft and pointed toes.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Due to personal reasons, I will be shining bright and unapologetically for the foreseeable future.”

Her husband Arjun Bijlani was one of the first to drop a comment to compliment his ladylove. He commented, “Hayeee girlfriend.” Apart from Arjun, there were several other celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Srishty Rode, Kanika Mann, Karan Veer Mehra and others who reacted to the post.

As soon as Neha uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “Sizzling vibes we need more of this Neha.” Another fan commented, “Wow Nehu this is my favorite look you are really beautiful.”

Advertisement

Neha Swami has recently been sharing glimpses of her gym routine, serving up serious fitness goals. Her transformation is truly an inspiration for anyone striving to get fit.

About Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s love story

Two decades ago, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor met Neha for the first time at a hotel and instantly fell head over heels in love with her. Introduced by a mutual friend, they quickly became close friends after just a few meetings and tied the knot in 2013. The couple is blessed with a son named Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan lashes out at troll for 'objectifying' her dance: 'Can these dumb heads just let people live?'