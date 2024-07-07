Arjun Bijlani amps up his fashion game in a hand-painted denim jacket and it is all things fancy and cool

Arjun Bijlani is not just a great actor and a host, but he is also known for acing the fashion game with his wardrobe choices. Arjun, who is currently appearing on two shows- Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya- Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs, recently gave a peek into his suave look from his latest outing.

In his recent social media post, the actor served a new look and rocked a chic-hand-painted denim jacket.

Decoding Arjun Bijlani’s recent fashion outing

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani shared a reel compiling a bunch of his photos. The video begins with a picture of the actor striking an edgy pose on his balcony and ends with some happy poses at the same location. It also features a series of selfies by Arjun.

The ensemble carried by Arjun consists of a plain white t-shirt paired with a jacket and baggy wide-leg jeans having utility pockets. The detailing on the pants and the jackets made for a refreshing look and easily received a thumbs-up from fashion mongers.

The panther-printed off-white jacket donned by the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor is produced by a streetwear brand called Valkyre Clothing and is priced at Rs 12,999. The unique and expressive piece of art merges flair with individuality, featuring bold colors, and gripping patterns.

Arjun’s easy-to-replicate laidback style is elevated by a pair of shades, rings, and sneakers.

In the caption space, the 41-year-old actor shared the video and wrote, “It is absurd to divide people into good and bad. People are either charming or tedious.”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post here:

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani forayed into acting in 2004 with the show named Kartika. He shot to fame after portraying Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Apart from acting, Arjun has served as a host for shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is presently winning hearts as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and as himself in Laughter Chefs where he is showing off his culinary skills alongside partner, Karan Kundrra.

On the personal front, the actor is married to Neha Swami. The duo are parents to son Ayaan, whom they welcomed in January 2015.

