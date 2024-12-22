Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant and more dazzle in INSIDE PICS from NMACC Arts Cafe preview event

The whole of Bollywood turned up for the grand NMACC Arts Café preview event hosted by the Ambani family on Saturday. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor among others made a dazzling appearance at the event. Meanwhile, the inside pictures from the event have also stirred the internet. Check them out.

On December 22, social media sensation Orry took to his Instagram stories and posted a series of pictures from the grand star-studded party hosted by the Ambani family. For the event, Orry ditched his usual quirky fashion style and opted for formal— a white shirt paired with beige pants and shoes.

In the pictures, he was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Isha Ambani among others. While one of the pictures featured Janhvi and Khushi posing with Orry for a striking photo, another picture featured Janhvi beaming a bright smile while posing with Radhika Merchant.

For the special evening, Katrina looked gorgeous in a black dress, which she paired with matching pumps. The actress kept her hair open with immaculate make-up. Meanwhile, Janhvi yet again looked like a goddess in a pink sequined sans straps mini dress, whereas Khushi wore a blue dress and carried a small black bag to accentuate her look.

The Ambani bahu, Radhika Merchant, flaunted her new fringe hairstyle and looked gorgeous, dressed in a sophisticated dress. She opted for an A-line skirt and cut-out sleeves along the shoulders and opted for a barely-there rosy make-up look.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Sriram Nene, Ananya Panday, Shanya Kapoor, their mothers Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor respectively, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor among others turned heads with their stylish appearance.

For the unversed, the event was dedicated to the opening of the NMACC Arts Cafe launch.

Prior to that, on December 20 and December 21, the Ambani-owned Dhirbhai Ambani International School had their annual day function. From Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan’s family, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan among others turned up to cheer up their kids for their performance.

