Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Guest list has Salman Khan, Heeramandi cast and more? Details REVEALED

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never opened up about their relationship in public but their social media posts for each other and appearances on several occasions let fans speculate about their love story.

Ahead of their rumored June wedding, a new report revealed a probable guest list that will grace the couple's big day.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list out?

News18 Showsha has exclusively learned that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding will not be an intimate affair as the guest list features some big names from the industry.

A well-placed source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma, all of who they share a deep friendship with it.”

Apart from them, the Heeramandi cast will also grace the wedding. The report mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others have also been sent wedding cards.

Will Salman Khan attend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding?

According to the portal, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan has also been extended an invitation. However, it is still unclear if he can make it considering he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date out

An exclusive report by India Today mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. Divulging details about the card, sources told News 18 Showsha that it is a beautiful card that reads ‘the rumors are all true.'

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer first shared screen space in Double XL and collaborated on a song titled Blockbuster. The couple was spotted on several occasions recently and also posed together for the paparazzi.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

The actress was recently seen in Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She played the role of Fardeen and shared screen space with Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and more.

