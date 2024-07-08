Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey advises Armaan Malik not to get provoked on Vishal Pandey's controversy; says 'Bahar jaake dekh lete'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is the talk of the town. The show is currently running on an intense track as the controversy between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey has taken center stage. After Payal Malik appeared on the show and confronted the latter's statement about Kritika, things became quite dramatic. While Payal claimed that the young social media influencer had 'not so good' intentions for Kritika, Vishal defended himself, saying that he did not mean anything wrong.

The entire controversy has grabbed eyeballs. Post Payal's revelation, things became violent between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, and the former slapped the latter. The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have released a new promo in which Ranvir Shorey is seen advising Armaan that the slap incident could have been avoided.

Ranvir Shorey's advice to Armaan Malik

In a new promo posted by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Jio Cinema's official social media handles, Ranvir Shorey talks to Armaan Malik. The Ek Tha Tiger actor asserts that Armaan could have expressed himself differently, regardless of the provocation.

Shorey says, "Aap gaaliyan de dete, jo bhi hai, aapko haath nahi chhodhna chahiye tha. Haath chhodh ke kya kiya, aapne apne paer mein kulhadi maar li (You could have cussed him, whatever it is, you should not have slapped him. You have dig your own grave by slapping him)." To this, Armaan Malik mentioned it was a matter involving his family.

Advertisement

Replying to the same, Ranvir stated, "Bahar jaake dekh lete. Yahan pe na thoda control hona chahiye (You should have dealt with it outside this house. One needs to be in control when locked inside)." Malik explains, "Main chahta tha ki iss gahr ki cheezein yahi khatam ho jaaye. Bahar jaa ke fir kya dekhna hai (I wanted the things in this house to end here. What do I have to deal with after going out?)."

Ranvir Shorey asks Armaan Malik not to get provoked

Further, in the conversation, Ranvir asks Armaan that he should not get provoked by the incident but rather analyse how a person's personality is. The YouTuber explains how people are changing every day and meanwhile Shorey elaborates, "Problem kya hai ki bhai aap Bigg Boss jeetna chahte ho. Thik hai, samjhte hain wo baat. Par usme aap kis hadd tak pagal ho jaaoge, wo hairaangi ki baat hai (The problem is that you want to win Bigg Boss. Okay, I understand that. But to what extent you will go crazy in doing that, that is surprising)."

Advertisement

What happened between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik?

In one of the episodes, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria were seen having a casual conversation. Meanwhile, the former mentioned being guilty and initially refused to share the reason with his YouTuber friend. But later, Pandey said, "Bhabhi sundar lagti hai. Achhe way mein bol raha hun (Bhabhi looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way)." To this, Lovekesh started teasing him for the same.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Payal Malik appeared on the show and exposed Vishal Pandey. Then, Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik got engaged in an argument, and the latter slapped the former. The entire controversy has caused a storm on the internet.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kushal Tandon calls reality show ‘cringe’; takes a dig at Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slap incident