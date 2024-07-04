Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Ranvir Shorey's 'Ghar ka bhedi lanka dhae' comment hurts Kritika Malik, leaving her in tears

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is progressing at a rapid pace. In just two weeks, viewers have seen three surprising evictions, including Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, and Poulomi Das. The show is rapidly gaining the loyalty of the audience. Although the groups have already been established, the viewers have yet to see unbreakable bonds in the house. According to the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the audience will witness a conflict between Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik.

Ranvir Shorey makes Kritika Malik cry in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

One of the renowned names from the showbiz industry inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is Ranvir Shorey. While people respect him in the show, the upcoming episodes will see Ranvir's comment hurting Kritika Malik.

Ranvir Shorey said, "Hey Bhagwan, yeh toh aapke ghar mein, ghar ka bhedi lanka dhae. (An insider does the maximum damage)". Furthermore, Kritika mentioned that she speaks the truth and it hurts people. To this Ravir countered back, however, Kritika was triggered by the idiom used by Shorey and broke down in tears.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Seeing Kritika Malik tear up, Armaan Malik tried to console her and tell her that Ranvir's comment was not for her. Chandrika Dixit saw Malik crying and comforted her with a hug. She called Ranvir and told her that Kritika was hurt. Ranvir told Kritika that his statement wasn't directed towards her.

Ranvir Shorey asks Kritika Malik to not joke with him

In the washroom area, Kritika washed her face after weeping while Armaan tried to make her understand that Ranvir Shorey's statement was for someone else. Kritika wasn't convinced. Ranvir told her the same and asked her to not joke around with him if she got offended so easily.

