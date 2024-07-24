Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 23: Sai Ketan Rao asks Ranvir Shorey to recommend him for work; Here’s how latter reacted

Today’s (July 23) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was filled with excitement, drama, and fights. It had all the elements that make the controversial show a must-watch for viewers. Amid this, what caught our attention was Sai Ketan Rao asking Ranvir Shorey for work. The Imlie fame asked the Bollywood actor to recommend him for a web series after stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Read on to know more about their conversation.

Sai Ketan Rao asks Ranvir Shorey to recommend him for web series

Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao have shared a good bond since the beginning of the show. In today’s episode, they were seen having a talk in the kitchen. Sai asks him to recommend him for work outside the house, but Ranvir says he himself doesn’t have work. In Sai’s words, “Aap hi mujhe recommended karo kisi web series ke liye bahar jane ke baad. (You recommend me for some web series after stepping out of the house).”

Ranvir replies, “Mere aapne bandhe hain… mere khud ke paas kaam nahi tha toh…( I don’t have work for myself).” To cheer him up, Sai replies, “Abhi aa jayega kaam, don’t worry. (You’ll get work, don’t worry).” Sounding hopeful, Ranvir says, “Inshallah.”

About Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey’s work

For the unversed, Sai Ketan Rao wrapped up the popular series, Imlie a few months before entering the Anil Kapoor-hosted show.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Shorey, who has done some notable works in the Bollywood industry, has talked about not having work, on several occasions inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Even on the very first day, he said that he participated in the show because he didn’t have any work outside.

Stay tuned to Pinkvlla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sana Sultan calls Ranvir Shorey ‘calculative’; Shares why he sticks to Armaan Malik’s side