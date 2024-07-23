Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sana Sultan calls Ranvir Shorey ‘calculative’; Shares why he sticks to Armaan Malik’s side

Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently saw three evictions back to back. In the latest episode (July 22) Sana Sultan and wildcard entrant Adnaan Shaikh exited the house. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former got candid and talked about the contestants inside the house. The evicted contestant opened up about Ranvir Shorey’s game strategy and why he is sticking to Armaan Malik inside the house. Read on to know the actress’ thoughts.

Sana Sultan calls Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranvir Shorey ‘calculative’

Sana Sultan talked about Ranvir Shorey and said overall he is a good human being. “But one word that I’ll specifically use for Ranvir ji, calculative. Wo bohot calculative steps lete hain. Ek hota hain insaan ke dil mein dimaag hota hain, mujhe lagta hain Ranvir ji ke dil mein dimaag hain, (He takes very calculative steps. Some humans have brains in their hearts, and Ranvir is one of them).” stated the evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

She also added that Rnavir Shorey stays close to Armaan Malik to enjoy the benefits of being friends with the head of the house. Talking about this, she said, "Ranvir ji, kahi na kahi unko bhi pata hain ki Armaan ji head of the house hain, aur wo unke wahid ek dost hain, wayse Sai ko bhi wo dost manta hain, par unko pata hain ki Armaan ji ke under rahenge toh thode se safe rahenge. Ye kaafi had taak unke mentality hain."

"(To some extent, even Ranvir knows that Armaan is the head of the house, and they have a unique friendship, he also considers Sai his friend, but he knows if he stays close Armaan, he will be safe. This is his mentality)."

About Sana Sultan's eviction

For the unversed, Sana Sultan got evicted along with Adnaan Shaikh as they were partners in the elimination task. They took more than the given time to ring the gong after getting off the see-saw. When Bigg Boss announced the news, Sana Sultan went straight to the bedroom to gather her things. Before leaving, they shared a group hug, and Sultan said she would meet them outside soon.

