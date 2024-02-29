Taapsee Pannu opens up on her marriage with boyfriend Mathias Boe; ‘I have never given any clarification’

Several news reports have suggested that after dating for nearly a decade, Taapsee Pannu is all set to get married to her boyfriend, Mathias Boe by the end of March this year. Now, the actress has responded to the reports.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been actively sharing updates about her movies and projects on social media. She has also been posting images with her family, giving us a glimpse of her vacations and fun trips with her sister and their best pals. But she hasn’t shared anything about her love life on social media or spoken about her alleged relationship with her boyfriend Mathias Boe. But after news of her soon-to-be wedding with her love made headlines, she finally broke the silence.

When India Today enquired about her alleged wedding, the actress said that she hadn’t ever given any clarifications about her personal life. “I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will,” the actress was quoted as saying.

According to a report by NDTV, the Dunki actress is all set to marry her boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe. If reports are to be believed, the wedding celebrations will happen at the end of March in Udaipur. Unlike Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani who invited a couple of Bollywood stars to the wedding, Taapsee and Mathias are going to keep their ceremony intimate and personal with only their close family and friends in attendance. Moreover, it’s going to be a Sikh and Christian fusion wedding.

Even though she hasn’t spilled the beans about her love affair with Mathias Boe, the sports personality did make it official by posting a lovely picture with her. On the star’s birthday, Boe also penned a note for her that read, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling (red heart emoji).”

