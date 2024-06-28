Ram Gopal Varma pens quirky note on acting debut in Kalki 2898 AD; says THIS about Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Stalwart writer-director Ram Gopal Varma praised the buzz surrounding the Indian showbiz sensation Kalki 2898 AD. The Satya director has also debuted as an actor for a cameo in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Varma took to X to share his experience watching the big-budget project. The Shool director praised Nag Ashwin, writing, “Hey @nagashwin7 KUDOS to ur AMBITION and IMAGINATION ..”

Ram Gopal Varma also loved Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal as immortal Ashwatthama, and Rebel Star Prabhas as Bhairava, penning, “@srbachchan is a 100 times more dynamic than ever and #prabhas is in a never before seen avatar and AHEM (relieved face emoticon).”

The filmmaker further thanked the director of Kalki for considering him for a guest role, expressing gratitude; he wrote, “also THANKS for giving me my acting DEBUT (relieved face emoticon) #Kalki2898”.

Ram Gopal Varma also shared a special post expressing his excitement for the release of Kalki 2898 AD following the release of the second trailer.

Acclaimed filmmakers and actors laud Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Ram Gopal Varma, filmmakers, and actors have also praised the multi-starrer film since its release, including S.S. Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, and others.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli also made a guest appearance and shared his excitement regarding the dystopian action thriller. On X, the RRR director mentioned he “Loved the world-building” of Kalki 2898 AD and praised “Darling” Prabhas, Sr. Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, known for Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, praised Nag Ashwin and expressed gratitude to "Prabhas annaa," as well as other big names, stating, "@SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone, and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you."

Adivi Sesh addressed the film as “pure EXHILARATION, and expressed how he was amazed by the film, writing, “How DID they DO THAT!?!”

Kalki 2898 AD garners impressive numbers

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy starrer futuristic mythological sci-fi film Kalki earned an impressive Rs 191.5 crore on the Day of its global release, surpassing RRR’s North American premiere show booking record.

