Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby girl today, June 3.

After the news of the couple welcoming their baby girl surfaces, fans took to their social media accounts and showered love on them.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Today, June 3, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl. Natasha is admitted to the Hinduja Hospital. The actor is currently with his wife. Varun's dad David Dhawan also came to see the newborn as we can see in the videos shared by the paparazzi.

Videos shared on social media also showed David smiling when the paparazzi said 'Congratulations.' In the video, the Baby Johnactor was seen showing thumbs up to the paps as he was delighted with the arrival of his baby girl. Have a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to embrace parenthood soon

On February 18, taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump as they announced first pregnancy.

Their black-and-white frame is accompanied by their sweet furball Joey. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing white outfits. Sharing the adorable snap, he wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. The two tied the knot in Alibag in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Why did Varun Dhawan opt for a small wedding ceremony?

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Varun explained why they opted for a small ceremony. He said that they wanted to be responsible during this difficult period. He also said that he had elderly people attending the wedding, and wished to be extra careful. Varun has always been aware of the fact that Natasha is not from showbiz and she might not be too comfortable with 'show-sha' as he called it. The couple had been dating for several years before deciding to get married.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Speaking about his upcoming project, Varun is set to be seen in Baby John. The film, directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, is expected to deliver a gripping storyline, impactful performances, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Alongside Varun Dhawan in the titular role, the movie boasts a talented cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump as they announce first pregnancy; don't miss furball Joey