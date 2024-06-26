Malaika Arora shares cryptic post on ex BF Arjun Kapoor’s birthday after their break-up; ‘I like people that I can…’

On May 31, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have respectfully parted ways. According to a source close to them, their relationship ran its course and the duo will deal with this situation in an extremely dignified manner. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on the occasion; Malaika shared a cryptic note after giving celebrations a miss.

Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday grabs attention

Today, on June 26, a while back, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post by Mr. Papz. The post read, "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned." It was shared with the caption, "Because gods going to tell me the truth somehow! And that’s the truth! So stay genuine!" and the Housefull actress re-posted it.

Exclusive details on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's decision to break up

Notably, a source close to Malaika and Arjun informed us that the duo decided to part ways and will maintain a “dignified silence” on the matter. The duo won’t let anyone “drag and dissect” their relationship.

The source added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways.”

“Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” said the source on a concluding note.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

The rumors about Arjun and Malaika’s relationship began back in 2018 when they made a joint appearance at a fashion show event. Later, on Malaika’s 45th birthday, the duo shouted from the rooftops on social media. On various occasions, the two were seen spending time on vacations and with each other’s families. During Arjun’s Koffee With Karan appearance, too, he spoke extensively about his relationship.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's work front

Speaking of the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen playing the antagonist turn in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again and follow it up with the comic caper, No Entry 2 with Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Malaika continues to juggle between her endorsements and reality shows.

