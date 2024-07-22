Throwback: When Aly Goni opened up about break-up with ex-GF Natasa Stankovic on Nach Baliye 9

Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya’s divorce from Serbian dancer, model, and actress Natasa Stankovic is currently all over the news. Amidst this, an old video of Natasa Stankovic is doing the rounds on the internet, where her ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni, is seen talking about his separation from her. Yes, it may come as a shock to many, but the two who participated in Nach Baliye 9 were in a relationship.

When Aly Goni talked about his separation from Natasa Stankovic

The video that surfaced on the internet shows Aly Goni talking to judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Natasa is seen standing next to him as he says, “Mera bhi toota hain. Kisiko pata nahi chala aaj tak, kyunki mein iinsaan hi ayesa hu mein hasta rehta hu hamesha. Apna dukh kabhi apne chehre pe aane nahi deta. (I have also been broken. No one has realized this until today because I am the kind of person who always keeps smiling. I never let my sorrow show on my face.)"

He continued saying, "Kyunki mein yaha tha, and (wipes tears) mere maa baap dur the, aur unko pata nahi chale ki mere saath kya ho raha hain. Galti meri hain shayad mein isse bohot pyaar karta tha. Isme iski galti nahi hain. Jab wo meri life se chali gayi taab mein (takes a pause as Natasa looks at him). Mein itna tut gaya tha ki mujhe, mein bohot ulti cheez mein padh gaya tha sir. (Because I was here, and (wipes tears) my parents were far away, and they didn't know what was happening to me. Maybe it's my fault because I loved her so much. It's not her fault. When she left my life, I (takes a pause as Natasa looks at him). I was so broken that I got into a lot of wrong things, sir.)"

About Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic's relationship

Before meeting Hardik Pandya, Natasa was in a relationship with Aly Goni, but their relationship couldn't withstand the test of time. They called it quits days before entering the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

After a year, in 2020, Goni met Jasmine Bhasin, with whom he is currently in a relationship. The head-over-heels in love couple never fail to set couple goals as they stand by each other through thick and thin.

