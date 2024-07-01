Drashti Dhami’s Madhubala co-stars Arti Puri and Pallavi Purohit celebrate the mom-to-be; Write long note

On June 14, actress Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy with her husband Neeraj Khemka. Her friends from the industry and colleagues showered love on the actress and showed their excitement. Now, Drashti’s Madhubala co-stars Arti Puri and Pallavi Purohit shared some moments of the memories they are making with the mom-to-be before the little one arrives. Let’s take a look.

Drashti Dhami’s Madhubala co-stars shower love on actress

Taking to official social media handle, actress Arti Puri shared some adorable pictures. In the photos, the three actresses - Drashti Dhami, Arti, and Pallavi Purohit, are seen wearing identical night suits. The first picture shows Drashti’s Madhubala co-stars pointing at her bump. And the second one shows them kissing her bump.

Check out the pictures here:

Uploading the pictures, Arti wrote a loving caption for her co-star turned friend. It reads, “Extremely overwhelmed to share our new chapter. Bond between a mother and a child is unbreakable, just like the bond between us (evil eye emoji).”

Further, talking about how they will be there for Drashti, Arti wrote, “We will always be there to lend a hand and offer advice whenever you need it. Wishing you endless moments of love and laughter as you embark on this beautiful journey called motherhood. #drashtidhami #morherhood #ourbaby”

Reaction of fans

Netizens were excited to see the Madhubala actors together. One user commented, "Your bond is my favorite. Love you!" A few also showered wishes for the mom-to-be. "Congratulations DD, I hope you will be a great mother. Motherhood suits you very well. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. I pray for you and your baby. May God bless you," wrote another user.

For those who are unaware, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka tied the knot on February 21, 2015. On June 14, they announced the news of their pregnancy and shared that the baby is expected in October. Drashti's friends, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy, and others congratulated her.

