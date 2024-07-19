On June 14, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka excitedly announced that they would soon embrace parenthood. The couple shared this joyful news with their fans and well-wishers through a touching video on social media. Meanwhile, Drashti and Sanaya Irani are the best of the best friends and now, Drashti her shared her fun-filled weekend plans with her bestie. We bet you don’t want to miss it!

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani share cozy weekend plans

Taking to her Instagram handle, mom-to-be Drashti Dhami posted an adorable video where she shared her weekend plans with her best friend, Sanaya. Accompanying her post with a caption, she wrote, “My weekend plans lately. Her weekend plans forever. BFF FOREVER.”

In the video, Sanaya initially appears in a chic black outfit, lending her outfits and accessories to Drashti. However, the scene takes a fun twist as the two best friends are later shown in pajamas, snuggled under a blanket, enjoying snacks, and watching funny videos on their phones.

As soon as the Madhubala actress uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section showering love on them. One fan wrote, “Two beautiful best friends I love you so much always stay such beautiful friends God bless your friendship.” Another fan commented, “The best weekend plan with a best friend. @dhamidrashti @sanayairani.”

For those unaware, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are all geared up to start a new chapter in their blissful life as the couple is set to welcome their first child in October 2024.

Earlier, in their pregnancy announcement video, Drashti sported a white T-shirt that read ‘Mama in the making,’ while Neeraj's T-shirt said ‘Papa in the making.’

More about Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami became a household name through her role in Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi. She has also been a part of popular shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, among others.

Later, the actress won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, where she impressed everyone with her exceptional dance moves.

