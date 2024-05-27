WATCH: Laapataa Ladies’ ‘Jaya’ Pratibha Ranta steps out to watch movie with ‘Deepak’ Sparsh Shrivastava; fans ask ‘Where is Phool?’

Ask an avid cinema lover what should be watched next on OTT and they will definitely suggest Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Her second directorial venture and the actors are being showered with immense love and rightly so.

A while ago, the stars of the film, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava were spotted out and about in the city. Check it out!

Laapataa Ladies' actors Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava step out for a movie together

The stars of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies must be busy thanking fans for flooding them with appreciation for their skills in the comedy-drama film. Amid enjoying the massive success, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava went out and about in Mumbai to enjoy a movie together.

A while ago, the two actors were spotted posing for the paparazzi. For the evening, the Heeramandi actress went with a one-shoulder lime yellow top paired with ivory pants and high heels. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in open waves. As for the Jamtara actor Sparsh Shrivastava, he looked dapper in a basic brown t-shirt and black pants.

Watch the video below:

Soon after watching them together, people online enquired about the film’s Phool Kumari, Nitanshi Goel. A user commented, “But we want to see deepak n phool,” while another asked, “Phool kaha h deepak.” A third penned, “Pure Lovestory and there Chemistry.”

The actors and the film were also lauded online. A user commented, “He is new star. I like his acting,” while another called them “Good actor.” One of them also stated that Laapataa Ladies is one of his favorite movies of the year.

Take a look:

More about Laapataa Ladies

In the film, Pratibha plays the role of Jaya Singh and Pushpa Rani while Sparsh portrays Deepak Kumar. Co-produced by Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The feature film, which was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival last year, tells the tale of two brides who get lost in different villages while traveling to their husband’s homes after getting married.

